Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Crossingville Road in Elk Creek Township, Erie County on Sunday at 2:21 p.m. for the report of a motor vehicle crash, in which the operator fled the scene, according to a report from state police.
The person who notified police reported that he heard a crash outside in his front yard. He went out to look and saw a white male exit the vehicle and flee the scene. It was soon discovered that the crashed vehicle was stolen out of Franklin-based State Police barracks.
The operator was believed to be the wanted subject, Zachary Thompson, of Titusville.
When troopers arrived on scene, they learned that Thompson had entered the caller’s barn and attempted to steal a farm truck. As members were speaking to the caller, they observed Thompson running behind the barn into an open field. Troopers gave chase on foot and after a struggle, were able to take Thompson into custody.
On Saturday, Meadville-based Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Woodland Heights Apartment complex on Arthur Street, West Mead Township, Crawford County, to search for a white Volkswagen sedan which was believed to be occupied by Thompson and his friend, Cody Daniel Stokes, 27, also of Titusville.
Both subjects were wanted on multiple arrest warrants. A trooper from the Meadville barracks observed a white 2017 Volkswagen Golf leaving the Forest Green apartment complex, located across from Woodland Heights. The Volkswagen was found to be registered to Cody Daniel Stokes’ father.
A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle. The operator refused to stop, and the vehicle fled east on U.S. Hwy. 322, toward Cochranton. The vehicle fled at speeds exceeding 100 m.p.h. As the Golf was fleeing, it turned south onto Townhall Road, and then east on State Route 285.
Troopers then lost sight of the vehicle. A search of the area was conducted by all involved units, but the search yielded negative results. Through the investigation it was confirmed that Cody Daniel Stokes was in possession of the vehicle.
Thompson was transported to Pennsylvania State Police Girard barracks. In addition to the outstanding arrest warrants from State Police in Erie, Corry, and Warren, Crawford County Adult Probation, and State Parole, Thompson was charged by State Police at the Girard barracks with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime, and various traffic offenses.
Magisterial District Judge Lisa Ferrick remanded Thompson to Erie County Jail per an Act 33 commitment and he is pending arraignment. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday morning. Detainers were also issued by Crawford County Adult Probation and State Parole.
Investigations into several other thefts of motor vehicles, pursuits and more involving Thompson in Crawford, Venango and Erie Counties are continuing.
Cody Daniel Stokes remains at large and is the person of interest in the pursuit which occurred on March 26.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the whereabouts of Stokes is asked to contact Meadville-based Pennsylvania State Police at (814) 332-6911. Reference CAD # PA22-373324. Corporal Keith Johnson is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.