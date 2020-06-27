On Friday afternoon, the Townville Old Home Days committee announced on its Facebook page the final decision to cancel this year’s festival.
The 51st annual celebration had been under close observation since mid-March, according to Committee General Chairman Garold Molli, around the same time the COVID-19 pandemic began poking its nose into everyone’s summer plans.
“When the virus first came out, we knew we were not going to have a normal Old Home Days,” said Molli.
On May 13, the committee indicated that Old Home Days 2020 would be downsized to a block party at the Townville Fire Hall on July 11. However, after further discussion by the fire department, the final verdict was met.
“The fire department met and decided it would be too big of a risk,” explained Molli. “So we choose to go along with their feelings and cancel the festival.”
There is a light at the end of the tunnel, nevertheless, as another block party is currently scheduled for the original date of Saturday, July 11.
According to Molli, Navy Run Automotive on Pennsylvania Route 408 in Townville, will be hosting a car show and silent auction, and will also include food trucks and live music starting at noon and running until 6 p.m.
“I think the people understand,” said Molli when asked about the communities reaction to Old Home Days cancellation. “We certainly did not want to cancel the festival, but we want to keep peace with the community and do what’s right.”
Snyder can be reached at news@titusvilleherald.com
