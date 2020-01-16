At a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda this week, county leaders from throughout Pennsylvania unveiled five key county government legislative priorities for 2020. The county-level leaders also called upon state officials to properly fund mental health services, in addition to helping to find solutions to the emergency medical service crisis, diversifying the county tax base, expanding rural broadband access, and funding adult probation services.
Crawford County Commissioners agree that the issues are priorities both statewide and locally.
Commissioner Francis Wiederspahn Jr. agreed that funding for mental health services is a top priority. “Mental Health Services and Human Services budgets were cut four to five years ago,” he said. The cuts took place while Gov. Tom Corbett held office. “It’s been level-funded ever since but counties still have to provide services.”
Commissioner Christopher Soff agreed, adding that the county has seen an increase in the amount of services needed. “It’s a statewide issue too,” Soff said.
During the news conference, Ed Bustin, Bradford County commissioner and member of the CCAP Comprehensive Behavioral Health Task Force, stated, “For too many years, state funding for mental health services has lagged far behind needs. Mental health base funds for expanded services, beds and diversions must be increased.”
“We need a targeted, strategic investment of dollars into county services to maintain the existing safety net and to bolster the availability of mental health services to those who need them,” Bustin said. “Without funding, new initiatives will not have the support they need to succeed, much less have the real community impacts we desire – and that our constituents deserve.”
During the news conference, Jeff Snyder, County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) president and Clinton County commissioner, pointed out the myriad of services that county governments are responsible for including provision of human services, emergency management and 911 services, administration of the courts and corrections system, elections, maintenance of county bridges, and county property assessment rolls, as well as environmental and land use planning, protection of open space, community and economic development and many more issues that affect the lives of local residents every day.
While supplying broadband services does not fall upon responsibilities of the county, local leaders see the lack of reliable service as a top issue in Crawford County. Both Wiederspahn and Soff said improvement will require partnerships, potentially including the private sector.
“In an ideal world we would partner with the private sector,” Soff said. “But that’s where government comes in, when the private sector doesn’t have resources.”
Soff described the difference between a one-mile stretch that includes 20 houses as opposed to a similar setting with just one farm. “You don’t always have the population per mile to partner,” he said.
Wiederspahn added the far-reaching effects that improved broadband could have on rural areas and the economy in those areas. “There are more trends for people to work from home,” he said. “People leave rural areas because they can’t find work. Maybe improving the service would allow them to stay.”
If fewer people moved away from rural areas, one might imagine more people available and willing to volunteer their time to serve their neighbors.
Crawford County Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry stressed the importance of addressing the emergency medical service crisis. Henry is the owner of Meadville Ambulance Service.
“It’s not the county’s responsibility to fix the problem,” Henry said. “But it’s a priority for me to create a task force to address the problem.”
“There has to be a unified answer,” he said. “We have to work with small municipalities and get folks at the same table.”
Kevin Boozel, CCAP first vice president, Butler County commissioner and CCAP EMS Task Force co-chair, noted, “Emergency medical services in Pennsylvania are in crisis, as many of our communities are wrestling with a decline – and sometimes even an outright lack of – these services.”
EMS services have been studied several times in the last 15 years, including the 2004 and 2018 reports, known as SR 60 and SR 6, authorized by the General Assembly. A recent CCAP EMS Task Force report covered a wide variety of issues, such as recruitment and retention, funding and reimbursement rates, service models and training requirements. The Task Force, working with CCAP’s County Governance Committee, will seek to be an active partner with state policy makers to address policy and funding solutions.
Mark Hamilton, Tioga County commissioner and EMS Task Force co-chair said, “In particular, we will be working to allow county or multi-municipal authorities that would be capable of county-wide or regional EMS service delivery. The Task Force also will work to develop a toolbox that can assist each county in bringing together local stakeholders to review coverage needs and counties will strive to be an active partner with state policy makers in seeking policy and funding solutions to assist with this crisis in the coming year.”
