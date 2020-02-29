It’s time to check your closet to see if that Bugs Bunny or Scooby Doo costume still fit. If not, there’s time to shop for a new one before this summer’s Titusville Oil Festival.
The Oil Festival Committee met Thursday and selected this year’s theme for the event — “Cartoons from the Past and Present.” The theme gives people an idea of how they may want to dress and decorate floats for the parade, according to Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce Director Lindsay Harrah.
There are some changes planned for this year’s event, Harrah said. The festival will take place for three days this year on Aug. 7, 8 and 9. The times of events have not been determined yet.
As the committee works to plan the event, the focus is on providing activities for kids and families, Harrah said. A Fun Tent is being planned that will include a variety of kid-friendly activities. “It will take kids about a half hour to get through the tent,” she said. “We’re pretty excited about that.”
The event includes vendors set up in Scheide Park and along Washington Street.
The parade is always popular, according to Harrah. This year she expects 20 to 25 units from Zem Zem Shriners to take part.
There’s still lots of planning that will take place from now until August with other new additions being planned, Harrah said. Folks should stay “tooned.”
