The Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society of Northwest Pennsylvania will hold its Annual Summer Show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 15, 16 and 17 at their show grounds located at 16601 State Hwy 198 Saegertown.
This show features garden tractors and Pennsylvania-made engines but is open to all tractors, engines and equipment including antique cars and trucks, as well as antique construction equipment. Exhibitors are encouraged and receive free admission.
Antique Tractor Pulls will be held Saturday afternoon (2500 lb. to 5000 lb.) and Sunday afternoon (5500 lb. to 10,000 lb.). The show also includes a Blacksmith Shop, Sawmill, Early Gas Station, and Ladies Building featuring coffee and tea items. Come check out deals at the flea market, listen to live music and grab something to eat from the steam kettle kitchen or other local vendor. Observe old time threshing and baling, a vintage rock crusher, or the kiddie tractor pulls.
For more information visit the society on Facebook at pioneer steam and gas or on the web at pioneersteamandgas.com.
