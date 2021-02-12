By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
The Titusville Area School District held a committee meeting on Monday night at the high school cafeteria.
The meeting was highlighted by points on the agenda that concern spending by the school district. The board discussed recommendations to award projects that will be discounted by the federal E-rate program and further steps in the Early Childhood Learning Center (ECLC) PlanCon project.
The board heard from Shawn Sampson, the district’s business manager, about the state of their budget.
Following information coming from Governor Tom Wolf, Sampson said that the school district’s budget has “the most uncertainty I’ve ever seen.”
Sampson emphasized that the changes to the state education budget are only proposed, but he is watching the situation. “I don’t have the answers,” said Sampson.
He said he will watch the situation as it unfolds and will update the district on any changes that could affect their budget. Even with the budget uncertainty, Sampson did present how the district benefits by going through with the subsidized purchases and projects on the agenda.
Sampson introduced the potential awarding of an Access Points Project to Network Technologies in the amount of $144,700.69. This would allow the district to replace its wireless internet hotspots.
The federal government will provide an E-rate discount of 85% for the project so that the district is only on the hook for $21,705. Sampson said that this program is the “only way to maintain our tech” while also being cost-effective.
Sampson also introduced a recommendation to award Armstrong Utilities Inc. with a contract to provide internet to the school district for $5,000 per month. The E-rate discount for this contract, which must be awarded every five years, jumped from 85% to 90%. Sampson said that this contract and service is “a very important backbone.”
After talking about the E-rate program, Sampson gave an update on the ECLC PlanCon project. Sampson recommended that the district accept the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s approval of Part F of the project.
Sampson also recommended that the district approve Part G and H for the project. He explained that Part G submits the project cost based on the bids rather than an estimate, while Part H allows the state to see how the project was financed.
Sampson also gave the board a print out detailing the cost benefit of the PlanCon project. He explained that the school district was required to complete $1.7 million of repairs on the ECLC’s HVAC and plumbing. TASD then found $2.3 million of “needed repairs” that it felt should be completed.
The “needed repairs” include safety and security upgrades, school environment upgrades and lighting upgrades among others.
Without the PlanCon program, the district would have needed to pay the $1.7 million for the required repairs and made the $2.3 million of repairs down the line with its own funding. With the PlanCon program, the school district pays $1.5 million, while the ECLC gets all $4 million of both required and needed repairs, $200,000 less than they would have paid otherwise. Sampson explained that by doing the PlanCon program, the district is better “leveraging our money,” as the district invests less while getting more work done.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.