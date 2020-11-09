Election officials in Crawford and Venango County are continuing to work through the post-Election Day process of accounting for all the votes cast this presidential election as voters continue to sit on edge awaiting the results.
The officials from both counties said that many area voters – some of which have not been particularly kind – have reached out to them about whether or not their votes have been counted, but Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry said on Friday that the election staff has worked hard to keep the integrity of the process intact and secure throughout the course of the week.
“We can only guarantee what happens here, which is that we’re going to count every vote and do so within the law,” Henry said of Crawford County.
Voters who cast their ballot via mail-in or absentee can track the status of their ballot on the Pennsylvania Voter Services website, including when the ballot application was received and processed and when the ballot was mailed out and received back to the county.
The tracker cannot be used to track the status of ballots that were cast in-person on Election Day, though, and Venango County Commissioner Sam Breene said that information will not be available on the state’s system for another few weeks.
Breene added that as long as the voting machine accepted the ballot at the precinct for in-person voters and those who voted by mail-in or absentee ballot sent their ballots back, those ballots should be accounted for.
“I think they (the voters) are very anxious because there’s so much confusion and misinformation out there,” Breene said.
Election officials in Venango County began the canvassing process at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and had all the mail-in and absentee ballots accounted for by the end of the night that day, Breene said. The Venango officials spent the day Friday checking the data from the machines and poll books against each other to make sure every vote was counted and go through the provisional ballots that were submitted.
The canvassing process in Crawford County started during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday, and the county commissioners said on Friday that election officials and a couple workers from Dominion Voting Systems, the company helping the county with the election process, had finished scanning the mail-in and absentee ballots about midday Friday and started the adjudication process shortly afterward.
Ballot adjudication consists of the election officials working through provisional ballots and ballots that may have been damaged or mismarked and determining whether the ballots meet the eligibility requirements to be counted, Henry said. Both the Venango and Crawford election officials said they only had a small number of these type of ballots to go through for this election.
Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff said the county is also still awaiting the deadline on Monday for ballots from members of the military to arrive at the courthouse, and any possible litigation regarding the election or call for a recount that may occur in the coming days and weeks would delay the official certification of the county’s results.
As of Friday night, the state unofficial results dashboard said that just shy of 11,000 mail-in and absentee ballots in Crawford County and about 6,500 in Venango County had been cast for this year’s election. The number of mail-in and absentee ballots cast across the state has surpassed 2,600,000.
Herdle can be reached by email at news@titusvileeherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.