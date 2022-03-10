The National Weather Service in Cleveland, Ohio has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Erie and Crawford counties from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.
Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches is possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Travel could be very difficult.
Heavy snow will develop Friday night as a cold front moves across the region. Colder air will spill across Lake Erie by sunrise Saturday, with the expectation that lake effect snow will develop.
The hilltops from northeastern Erie County to northern Crawford County should see the highest amounts. Gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting of the snow.
