OIL CITY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a $1.8 million resurfacing project on nearly five miles of Park Avenue and Park Avenue Extension, in the City of Meadville and Saegertown Borough, is scheduled to start soon.
The project will include paving of 4.9 miles of Park Avenue and Park Avenue Extension (Route 1001) from the intersection with Baldwin Street in Meadville, to the intersection with state Route 198 (South Street) in Saegertown.
Work will include milling and resurfacing, as well as drainage improvements, upgrades to guiderails, ADA compliant curb ramps, pavement markings and signs.
Construction is expected to begin on Aug. 24, 2020, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 13, 2020.
No detours are expected in connection with the project. Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions and anticipate travel delays during active work hours.
The contractor is Commercial Asphalt Supply, Inc. DBA Shields Asphalt Paving, of Valencia. The contract cost is $ 1,818,932.27, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.
This project was made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance, as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.
For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit projects.penndot.gov.
