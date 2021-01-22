WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The French Creek Council of Governments (COG) met on Thursday to reorganize and take care of business.
The COG serves as a resource and an avenue for intergovernmental cooperation among member groups and municipalities. Many of these entities find the networking between themselves and the local governments advantageous to their success. The COG also provides support for grant applications.
On Thursday COG members approved Lyle Hoovler as chairman, Kevin Cole as vice chairman, Jill Dunlap as secretary and Lori Swavey as treasurer.
During Thursday’s meeting, Dunlap mentioned the possibility of a tire recycling event being held this year. If members choose to hold a tire recycling event this year it would be subject for discussion at a future meeting.
The COG held its first tire recycling event in 2007. With a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) totaling over $1,500, the event removed 1,633 tires from over 30 different municipalities, boroughs and cities located throughout the county. In 2019, the COG held its sixth tire recycling event, collecting more than 1,800 tires.
The event was not held in 2020. It has traditionally been held every couple years, according to Dunlap. It also relies on funding from the DEP, so that needs to be in place prior to planning the next event.
The French Creek COG was originally established in February of 2001 with representatives from the City of Meadville, Vernon Township and West Mead Township. Within a short period of time, the Crawford Central School District and other townships including East Mead, Woodcock and Cambridge joined. The Crawford County Commissioners got on board in 2010. Sadsbury Township joined in 2012 and Greenwood Township was added to the group in 2013. Union Township and Pine Township became members in 2019, with Hayfield Township joining in 2020, rounding out the lot of voting members to 18 entities.
Beginning in 2007, the French Creek COG opened up to allow for non-voting members to join at a reduced rate. These members include the Crawford County Solid Waste Authority, Meadville Area Water Authority, Meadville Area Sewer Authority, Meadville Area Recreation Authority and the Meadville Redevelopment Authority of Meadville. Due to an update of the COG bylaws in 2011, the non-voting members became full fledged voting members.
The French Creek Council of Governments is always looking for projects or joint efforts that will benefit the Meadville area or make a difference in the lives of area residents.
The next meeting of the COG will be held on April 15 at 11 a.m. It is scheduled to be held at the Meadville Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce building in Meadville on April 15 at 11:30 a.m. If COVID-19 restrictions require a larger space, the meeting will be held at the Vernon Township Municipal building.
Drumm can be reached by email at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
