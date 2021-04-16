By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
The Benson Memorial Library has served the Titusville community providing knowledge, entertainment and a central hub for knowledge since opening in 1904.
Throughout the years, the library’s collection has grown not only in number, but also in medium. To keep up with the times and offer a modern way for the community to access materials, the library has added a multitude of online services including the applications Libby and Hoopla.
On Monday, the library announced that the Crawford County Federated Library System (CCFLS) had entered into an agreement so that library card holders could access Libby, a user-friendly app from Overdrive, to checkout e-books and audiobooks from five collections that span 14 counties.
Benson Memorial Library Executive Director Jessica Hilburn told The Herald that this had been a project that the CCFLS had been working on for a while.
The new service will allow those with a library card to access collections throughout the SNOE library region. SNOE region includes Seneca, New Castle, Oil Creek and Erie/Crawford.
Hilburn said that libraries have been moving to work together more and that recently that initiative has reached new heights.
“During the pandemic there was definitely more collaboration,” said Hilburn. With so many lobbies and libraries closed due to restrictions, she said a big goal was “making things more accessible” even if that means using the library’s resources from your own home.
Libby was not the only addition to the library’s suite of digital resources. This past year, the library announced the addition of Hoopla.
Hoopla is a web and mobile library media streaming platform for audio books, comics, e-books, movies, music, and television. Unlike other digital services, there are no holds on Hoopla for items that are popular.Everything is always available. Users get a certain amount of checkouts they are allowed to use and can download and stream until they hit that limit.
A part of Hoopla that can be advantageous in rural areas like Titusville is that the service can be used by families that may not have broadband in their homes.
Hilburn said that the service allows for users to download items at one time and then watch them on that device until the checkout date is reached.
For families that may not have internet connection at home strong enough to stream movies and television shows, Hilburn said a user could go to the library or McDonalds or other locations where there is free WIFI, download what they want to watch and then watch it at home.
While these new services are certainly in a different direction from classic library duties, they do fall in line with what the library has been offering users for years.
Currently, the library has a collection of over 2,000 DVDs of both movies and television shows. Hilburn said that these items are “frequently checked out,” and popular with patrons.
The hope is that these new programs will only continue to make the library’s many resources available to a wider audience while being increasingly convenient.
Hilburn believes that these two new platforms will “increase the interest and use of the many resources.”
Until June 30, a CCFLS library card can also provide access to online ancestry services through Pro-Quest. Due to the pandemic, library members can access this resource at their own home, but the stop date for remote access has been changed several times.
A full list of the library’s digital services include OverDrive & Libby, Hoopla, POWER Library, Auto Repair Source, GALE Health and Wellness, CyberSmarts, BookFlix & TrueFlix, Universal Class, Peterson’s Test Prep and more.
As e-books and audiobooks increase in popularity, the library too has to evolve to meet the current needs of area residents. “We want to help people get access to entertainment, culture and knowledge,” said Hilburn, “these resources do that in a way that is both easy and fun.”
