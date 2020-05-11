According to the City of Titusville online post from City Manager Neil Fratus, effective today, all City buildings will remain closed during the yellow phase except by appointment.
Those who need to get in touch with the City should continue to conduct business by phone or email if possible and make payments at the bank, in City drop boxes, or online. Appointments can be made by contacting the appropriate department to schedule a meeting time.
Masks must be worn when conducting business within City buildings. City parks will remain open to walk through but visitors should continue to refrain from using equipment at this time.
Due to evolving concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and the Stay-at-Home order from the Governor, the City of Titusville City Hall and all other City buildings will remain closed to the public until further notice.
At this time, all City of Titusville employees will continue to report to work and departments will remain open. The City intends to maintain essential functions and services at full capacity. Individuals encountering urgent, time-sensitive situations requiring the attention of a staff member are advised to contact the appropriate department to determine if an accommodation can be made.
This measure is precautionary, and is intended to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus locally and avoid widespread disruptions to City employees. The status of reopening will be monitored and the City will make the public aware as to when the buildings will reopen.
