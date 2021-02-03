TOWNVILLE — Townville Borough Council discussed the findings of Mark Corey and Associates, who performed an inspection on the West Freemont Street bridge during Monday’s meeting.
In the January meeting of council, the possibility of applying for Act 13, which helps fund the reparation of bridges in disrepair, was discussed.
In the interim between meetings, Josh Manuel emailed council members for permission to engage the firm to inspect the bridge. A quorum of the council members all responded in favor.
Manuel, who accompanied Mark Corey on the inspection, presented information he received from the firm on the condition of the bridge. The bridge was deemed to be in poor condition. On a scale of 0-9, with 0 being an immediate danger and 9 being the best possible condition, the West Freemont Street bridge scored a 4.
Manuel also informed council that the Act 13 grant money would only provide half of the funds needed, which is estimated from approximately $175,000 to $190,000. The remaining balance would be the responsibility of the borough.
Manuel stated the estimated cost that the borough would have to pay would be around $90,000, with that being on the higher end of estimation.
Manuel pointed out that the bridge will have to be repaired and that if the grant money is not obtained the borough will be responsible for the entire amount. The bridge is over 75 years old and while not an immediate danger, it will need to be repaired.
Other council members questioned the availability of supplemental grants to offset the cost to the borough. Shane Taylor said that he would research supplemental grants. A motion was passed to proceed with the grant application with the understanding that the borough will be responsible for half the cost of repair.
Manuel also informed council about the Community Development Block Grant and suggested it could be applied for to improve the paving on Arnold Drive, Lincoln Avenue and Cherry Lane. Council is waiting on the decision of a Conservation District grant that was applied for low-volume roads and should receive the decision within the month.
In other business, council discussed alternative sites for Townville Old Home Days due to the condition of the high school, which is currently having asbestos removed. Repairs will not be completed in time for the yearly event and another location with adequate parking, electric and a kitchen must be found.
The dates for the Townville community garage sales have been set for June 18 and 19.
Bowles can be reached by email at news@titusvilleherald.com.
