The renovations at the Broadhurst Science Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville have been put on hold, as well as many other construction projects throughout the University of Pittsburgh. However, the campus’s new Education and Training Hub will open as planned in August.
University of Pittsburgh officials announced Monday that many construction projects throughout Pitt’s five campuses would be placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The delay in the renovations at the Broadhurst Science Center will not affect the start of those programs operating out of the building, which include the associate of science in nursing program and classes offered by the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College.
“Despite the hold on this renovation project, we are enthusiastically moving ahead with the launch of the Education and Training Hub in August,” said Pitt-Titusville President Catherine Koverola. “We will continue to work with our hub partners to prepare the programs residents in the region need and recruit students to these programs.”
The hub is composed of three partners that will initially launch programs then make adjustments and additions to address regional needs. The University of Pittsburgh will offer the associate of science in nursing program, as well as replicate its Manufacturing Assistance Center to offer comprehensive precision machinist training programs.
The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will offer the general education courses for nursing students as well as offer selections from its associate degree programs based on local needs. Manchester Bidwell Corp. will establish a Workforce and Opportunity Center for adults and initially offer clinical and clerical medical assistant programs as well as youth arts programming with an emphasis on ceramics.
Additionally, hub officials are working with the German American Chamber of Commerce to develop apprenticeship opportunities in the area.
“We are all excited to begin this innovative and collaborative project, which will provide much-needed education and training to area residents and ultimately invigorate our region,” Koverola added.
The renovations at the Broadhurst Science Center had been scheduled to begin in May and conclude in August, just in time for the launch of the Education and Training Hub.
“As soon as we are able to start these renovations, we will,” Koverola said.
