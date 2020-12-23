The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Crawford and Erie counties from 4 p.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches predicted. Localized higher amounts are possible. The highest totals are expected along and near the shore of Lake Erie.
Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
As rain changes to snow late Thursday afternoon and early evening, there may be a brief period of freezing rain, which may amount to a light glaze of ice.
Widespread snow on Thursday night will transition to localized lake effect snow on Friday morning. Additional periods of lake effect snow, heavy at times, are expected into Saturday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel.
