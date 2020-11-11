MEADVILLE — During the final pre-trial conference before a potential November trial date, Rochelle Cressman and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania entered into a plea agreement in regard to her alleged sexual involvement with a 14 year-old Titusville student.
The plea agreement reached on Tuesday included a sentencing agreement of no less than six and no more than 12 years in prison. Crawford County nCourt of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens scheduled Cressman’s sentencing date for Feb. 16, at 8:45 a.m.
Cressman, a former Titusville Middle School Physical Education teacher, resigned from her position after Pennsylvania State Police charged her with 20 first-degree felonies. Cressman allegedly had intercourse with a student regularly from the time of Sept. 2018 through April 2019.
Cressman, and her attorney Stephen Colafella, entered into a deal that saw her plead guilty to three counts of statutory sexual assault, down from 66 felonies and misdemeanors she was originally charged with.
During Tuesday’s conference, Stevens went over some of the details involved with the plea agreement. After addressing Cressman and her attorney, Stevens went over the sentencing and through the general contents of the plea agreement. The agreement starts with a sentencing agreement. He made note that a sentencing agreement is a factor that a judge will take into account when issuing a sentence, but that the judge alone has the power to sentence Cressman.
Stevens said that the plea agreement states that Cressman pleaded guilty to three charges of statutory sexual assault.
The sentencing agreement states that the minimum time of incarceration be no less than six years while the maximum be capped at 12 years. Cressman could also face a fine of no more than $75,000.
Stevens also stated that the plea agreement states that there is now prejudice in terms of plea withdrawing. Cressman, in essence, agreed that she will not withdraw her guilty plea later on. If Cressman were to attempt to withdraw her plea, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is allowed to say that there is prejudice.
Plea withdraws are not allowed to be submitted if there is a prejudice agreement in place.
Cressman also agreed to serve 10 years of probation following the completion of her sentence.
As a result of entering into a plea agreement for three counts of statutory sexual assault, Cressman will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.
Statutory sexual assault charges are tier three SORNA assaults which require that the offender be reviewed by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board. The board will look over the information related to Cressman’s plea and write-up a report in regards to whether Cressman should be classified as a Sexual Violent Predator.
The plea agreement she entered however states that the commonwealth will not request a hearing to determine if Cressman is a Sexual Violent Predator even if the report comes back stating a hearing is recommended.
Cressman was arrested in May 2019 by the Titusville Police Department after they had been made aware of a potential relationship between Cressman and a student. Police allege Cressman was the one that initiated the alleged contact.
The alleged sexual assaults lasted nine months from Sept. 2018 to April 2019. According to the arrest affidavit, Cressman and the student met at both her then Oil Creek Township residence, as well as at a house on N. Martin Street.
