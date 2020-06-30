WARREN — The Allegheny National Forest encourages visitors to the forest and surrounding communities to have a safe and happy Independence Day.
The following are in place rules while recreating on the Allegheny National Forest:
— All fireworks on the Allegheny National Forest, are prohibited at developed recreation sites and in caves.
— Camping is prohibited within 1,500 feet of the following areas; the Allegheny Reservoir shoreline, Longhouse Drive and portions of state Routes 59, 321 and 346.
— When traveling to and from a campsite, ensure that chains are properly connected with any type of trailer. Dragging chains can easily spark wildfires.
— If a parking area for a trailhead or recreation site is full, don’t park on the side of the road and never park in tall, dry grass. The heat from a car can start a wildfire.
— Make sure a campfire is cold to the touch before leaving it. To completely extinguish a campfire, drown the fire with water, stir with a shovel, drown again, and feel for any heat using the back of your hand. Continue this process until no heat remains. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.