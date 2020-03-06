Lunch with ALICE

The Titusville Community Council combined lunch and learning on Thursday as community members and representatives of local organizations gathered to hear all about ALICE.
ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) was presented by Director of Public Policy for United Way, Maggie Livelsberger. She spoke of efforts to help members of the community who work, often more than one job, and still struggle to survive financially.
The ALICE project started as a single-county study of working poverty in Northern New Jersey, but has grown to encompass 20 states. The United Way of Pennsylvania ALICE report shines light on hardworking households earning more than Federal Poverty Level, but not enough to afford the basic cost of living.
Livelsberger said the report, which took two years to complete, was compiled in order to measure the financial struggles of many households throughout the state and identify ways to help. She told those gathered that approximately 1.2 million households throughout the state fall within the ALICE income level.
The goal of the project is to help those households move from a survival budget to a stability budget. A survival budget barely covers the cost of essentials. There’s no room for savings or “frills” like an occasional meal out. Often the survival budget doesn’t include health insurance since providers may be working several part-time jobs and lack employer-covered health insurance. “One medical emergency can put them into poverty,” she said. A stability budget allows a household to sustain their lives in the modern economy — with one meal out per week.
As Livelsberger works to advocate the ALICE project to legislators and other agencies and organizations, she has seen examples of partnerships that are making a difference in some people’s lives. “We’re finding solutions to help real people,” she said.
She told those gathered of a company that brought in a registered nurse practitioner to provide services to employees and their family members on a regular basis. The copany had discovered that the employee’s concerns about providing health care were causing a decline in productivity.
She spoke of a revolving car loan program to help families struggling with transportation issues. “One business discovered that some employees were habitually late for work because the bus route dropped them off too far from work,” she said. “The business owners reached out to the bus company to get the routes extended.”
“It’s all about finding ways to help the entire population move forward,” she said.
Drumm can be reached by email at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com
