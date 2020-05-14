MEADVILLE — Crawford County Commissioners gave the green light to various upgrades and renovations at 14 health care facilities affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, including Titusville Area Hospital.
County Commissioners unanimously approved a request on Wednesday from the Crawford County Hospital Authority to borrow $10 million for capital improvement projects owned or operated by Meadville Medical Center, its subsidiaries and affiliates.
The Hospital Authority approved the action at a public hearing on April 30. Approval from county commissioners will allow them to move forward.
The amount designated for projects at Titusville Area Hospital is $3,368,000. Specific details of the scope of the project were not made available.
The other projects are to be done in facilities in Meadville, Cambridge Springs and Conneaut Lake.
Drumm can be reached by email at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
