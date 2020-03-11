At Tuesday’s Pleasantville Borough Council meeting, President Harvey Long addressed the replacement of a utility truck, which was declared totaled by insurance after being struck by another vehicle. The borough received $46,000 from insurance for the replacement of the truck after the accident.
The new truck will cost approximately $57,000, according to Long.
A motion was made at the meeting for Long to obtain a loan from the bank for the purchase the new truck, which was passed unanimously by the council. Long told council he would get the process of obtaining a loan completed this week.
