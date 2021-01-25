The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Titusville and the surrounding area.
A Wintry mix is expected across the area from Monday night into Tuesday.
Low pressure will move northeast across the Ohio Valley Monday night into Tuesday. The storm system will bring a round of mixed precipitation in the form of snow, freezing rain and rain. Ice accumulations will generally be a tenth of an inch or less with snow accumulations an inch or less.
The advisory is on effect from Monday at 1 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
