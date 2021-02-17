WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Crawford County Fair Board met via Zoom on Thursday as plans forge ahead in hopes of an in-person event in August.
The board got a report of a “clean audit” for the 2019 fair. Gate admission proceeds were down in 2019, as compared to 2018. The difference of approximately $40,000 was attributed to inclement weather in 2019.
Grandstand admission proceeds were also down in 2019 from the prior year. The decrease in attendance may have been due to different main stage acts each year.
The total end balance in funds as of Nov. 30, 2019 was approximately $240,000.
Various department heads talked about each department and its needs for future events. Some of the needs include more space for washing animals, building renovations and better use of space.
The board members also unanimously ratified multiple contracts that were carried over after the cancelation of the in-person fair in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Board Member LeRoy Stearns asked that the various contracts for performers be distinguished between acts that attendees pay to see and “free acts” that are included in the price of admission.
Board President Dean Maynard agreed to include that information as the ratified contracts got to the Crawford County Commissioners for review per the memorandum of understanding between the fair board and commissioners.
The next meeting of the Crawford County Fair Board will be on March 11 at 6 p.m.
Drumm can be reached by email at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
