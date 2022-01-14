The National Weather Service in Cleveland, Ohio has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Erie and Crawford counties from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.
The watch includes the cities of Erie, Edinboro, Corry, Union City,Meadville and Titusville
Heavy snow is possible. Snow amounts of at least six inches
are likely with locally higher amounts of 10 inches possible.
Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.