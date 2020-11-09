This past Thursday, one of Titusville’s most famous former residents, Ida Tarbell, turned the ripe age of 163.
Tarbell, who moved to Titusville at a young age, was born into a family that like many experienced many booms and busts while living off of the oil industry. One couldn’t tell the story of Oil in Northwest Pennsylvania without mentioning the dedication and determination that Tarbell showed.
As one of the nation’s first investigative journalist, Tarbell helped shine a light into the shady practices of Standard Oil and John D. Rockefeller, who some consider the wealthiest man to have ever lived.
Jenn Burden, Heritage Program Manager for the Oil Region Alliance said of Tarbell, “Its amazing that a girl who grew up in Titusville had such an impact on the world.”
Tarbell’s father, Franklin, moved to Titusville after the Rouseville oil boom had gone bust. The Tarbell’s reliance on the oil industry meant that the family went through good times and bad.
Franklin Tarbell was building a family estate in Iowa when the Panic of 1857 erased the family savings. With no money, Franklin walked across three states to get back to his family. It was in Rouseville that Tarbell first saw the true impacts oil can have on a community. After several oil explosions, a young Ida saw the burned remains of men killed in a well fire. Tarbell later wrote that she had nightmares for the rest of her life after seeing the charred bodies.
After leaving Rouseville, Franklin moved the family to Titusville as the oil boom was in full swing. Franklin opened up shop as a small independent oil refiner after building a family home on Main Street.
During what is now known as the “Cleveland Massacre”, Rockerfeller and his South Improvement Company used unfair business practices and illegal acts to take over 22 of his 26 competitors. The improvement company would use the railroad companies to jack up the prices on independent producers. Franklin’s business ultimately was forced out of business. It didn’t stop the family from fighting back, as Franklin was a known protestor who would tip over Standard Oil railroad tankers.
Ida continued this fighting spirit as an educated independent woman who never married. After graduating at the top of her class in Titusville, Tarbell attended Allegheny College. Tarbell, who was an undisciplined student, originally took an interest in science. She even had her own microscope.
After moving back to Pennsylvania from Paris after writing several biographies, Tarbell got her big break being offered a job at McClure’s Magazine. McClure’s magazine has a reputation of being the first U.S. publication to become famous for investigative journalism.
Writers like Nellie Bly and Tarbell exposed the “ills of American society” taking on powerful men and exposing them with facts and solid reporting.
Tarbell is most famous for her writing on Standard Oil. Published in the magazine over two years, Tarbell published documents and interviews with people all across the country to prove that Rockefeller had strong-armed the railroad industry and the oil business to eliminate competition and take complete control of the industries.
One book said of Tarbell, “How a female investigative journalist brought down the world’s greatest tycoon and broke up the Standard Oil monopoly.”
Tarbell’s writings about Standard Oil were the basis of critical legislation that broke up monopolies.
Many historians believe that Tarbell’s reporting contributed to the Mann-Elkins Act, the creation of the Federal Trade Commission and the Clayton Antitrust Act. These pieces of legislation still protect individuals from corporations today.
Burden mentioned that Tarbell’s impact is still felt today with the recent lawsuit against Google and other large tech companies. “Ida’s impact is still felt today. Her work on monopolies will always stay relevant,” said Burden.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.