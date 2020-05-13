PLEASANTVILLE — Pleasantville Borough Council President Harvey Long updated council regarding two “major” recent water main breaks in the borough.
Long told council he had good news and bad news. The good news is that a new water pump is doing a good job, Long said. “The pressure has increased and we’re actually filling the water towers,” he said.
The bad news is the water loss will likely result in a big water bill to the borough.
Long also speculated that it may have been the increased pressure that led to the two breaks and what he called an “enormous loss of water.”
The first break occurred near the corner of School Street. The pipe that broke was a 6-inch cast iron pipe, according to Long.
Long said there were complications at first when crews couldn’t find the shut-off valve. “We had to shut off the whole town for about two hours,” he said. “But once we got the pressure down, it just took about another hour to fix. There was a major loss of water.”
The second main line broke on Second Street. “You could see water running through yards,” he said. “Thousands of gallons were lost.”
Long said both lines may have been slowly leaking for a long time and it wasn’t noticeable until the pressure was increased.
He offered praise and gratitude to the two borough workers who stayed with the breaks until they were fixed. “They never complained,” he said. “We’ve got a good crew.”
Drumm can be reached by email at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
