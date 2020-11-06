MEADVILLE — As the unofficial numbers for the results of Tuesday’s election continue to trickle in for the area, higher-than-average voter turnout is expected to be recorded across the Crawford County precincts.
County Director of Elections Rebecca Little said Wednesday that although the results for the election are still being sorted out, she expects total voter turnout to lie somewhere in the 70% to 80% range for the county.
Many precincts in the county were overwhelmed with voters while the polls were open on Tuesday, Little said, and thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots that were filled out and sent in to the courthouse will continue to be processed in the coming days.
“For as busy as we were, it was a good day,” Little said.
Commissioner Christopher Soff expressed similar sentiments during the commissioners’ work session Wednesday, saying that although Tuesday was a long day, he was grateful for the hard work poll workers and elections office employees put in for the election.
“A lot of hands put in a lot of work to make this election happen,” Soff said.
County officials still have plenty of work to do before official results are declared, however, as they have about 10,000 mail-in and absentee ballots to sort through, Soff said. The ballot canvassing process, which started during the day Tuesday, will continue over the next several days until all votes are accounted for, he added.
During the 2016 presidential election, voter turnout across Crawford County hit just above the 70% mark, while roughly 30% of registered voters in the county cast ballots during the primary election in May, according to Pennsylvania state elections archives.
Several precincts in Crawford County have already reached similar numbers just from in-person voting, according to the county’s unofficial vote count updated early Wednesday morning. The report showed that 28 of the county’s 68 precincts have recorded over 60% voter turnout, and the boroughs of Woodcock, Venango and Blooming Valley have already recorded over 70% turnout before considering mail-in and absentee ballots.
Of the 3,318 registered voters among the seven Titusville precincts, though, 1,666 voters (50.2%) submitted their ballots at the polls in-person on Tuesday, and Meadville’s in-person voter turnout was even lower with an average of about 40% voter turnout among the city’s nine precincts.
