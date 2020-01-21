A Plum Township man lost everything except his life and his two dogs in a destructive fire early Monday morning.
Donald Blake, 62, of Kightlinger Road awoke to the sound of a smoke alarm. Blake opened the door to his bedroom to find a hall full of black smoke, according to Chapmanville Fire Chief Sam Firster. “It may be a case where a smoke detector saved his life,” Firster said.
The alarm for the fire was tripped Monday at 7:21 a.m., according to Firster. It was reported as fully-involved, he said.
Firster described the burned structure as a mobile home, about 12 by 60 in size, with an addition. The cause of the fire is suspected to be electrical, he said.
Blake lived at the residence for the past 14 years. He is in need of everything at this point, including dog food for his two dogs.
Clothing donations are needed. Blake wears a size 33/30 pant, a large shirt and size 9.5 shoes. Anyone who can donate clothing can contact Blake’s sister, Terry Spangler, at 814-827-6520.
Spangler said she is going to create a donation fund at Northwest Savings Bank for monetary donations.
Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department was assisted at the scene by departments from Cherrytree, Cooperstown and Hydetown. Pleasantville and Oakland departments were on standby.
Chapmanville was back in service at approximately 12:30 p.m.
