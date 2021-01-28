By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
CHERRYTREE TOWNSHIP, Venango County — The Cherrytree Township Planning Commission and concerned citizens held a joint meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the prospects of solar companies opening farms within the township.
The meeting was centered around Cypress Creek Renewables plan to build a large solar farm at 4200 William Flinn Highway. Companies that build solar farms typically enter into 40-year leases with the landowners. There have been several solar companies who have sat in on Cherrytree Township meetings.
It was decided at their August supervisors meeting that the decision on how to zone solar-related property would be tabled to allow further deliberation. Since the vote was tabled, the township supervisors were presented with a citizens’s petition. The petition includes a 10-month moratorium that began on Oct. 5, 2020.
The moratorium requests that the supervisors not take action on any “permits, planning reviews, and determinations, both verbal and written, and all decisions pertaining to the past, present and future of solar-related systems.” The hope was that the moratorium would allow the township to gather input for a comprehensive solar plan.
Tuesday’s meeting started off with an update from Township Supervisor Jim Waugh. Waugh said that the supervisors had participated in a Zoom call with solicitor Alan Shaddinger and Cyprus Creek Renewables.
According to Waugh, Shaddinger recommended that the township grant “preliminary permission to go to the county while we work this thing out.” Waugh said that the solicitor recommended that the township do this to avoid litigation. Waugh stated that if there was litigation, “we are gonna lose.”
Waugh mentioned a letter sent to Cypress Creek Renewables from Cherrytree Township Zoning Officer Benjamin Brenimen. According to Waugh, Brenimen gave a determination that Cyprus Creek would be permitted to build a solar farm in the township as it is produces electricity and would be an essential service.
Tim McGrath has been leading the charge of concerned Cherrytree citizens in regard to proposed solar farms. McGrath, who gave the supervisors the citizens’s petition in October, was present at the meeting to help explain the concerns had by Cherrytree’s residents.
McGrath argued against Waugh’s claim that Cherrytree would lose litigation if a suit was filed against them. McGrath said that receiving a determination does not mean that Cyprus Creek is allowed to build in Cherrytree.
“We would not lose,” said McGrath. McGrath added, “(Brenimen) did not say when they can start, just that they would be allowed.” McGrath believes that the township is allowed to set the standards to which the solar companies have to abide by.
Multiple attendees at the meeting, including McGrath and Zoning Board member Jamie Miller, were upset when they found out the supervisors had met with Cyprus Creek. McGrath said that the Zoom call “goes against the petition.”
Miller said that the supervisors were “working against what the moratorium says.”
Waugh responded to the criticism saying that he only acted on the advice of his solicitor, and was acting in a way that would avoid more lawyers getting involved. “We don’t want to go to litigation,” said Waugh.
Waugh assured those in attendance that the only result that came from the meeting was the preliminary permission and that nothing was set in stone. “We did it on the advice of our solicitor,” said Waugh. Waugh said he was told to either have the meeting or have a lawsuit. Miller responded that he wants the township to seek a second opinion from a different lawyer to clear up the confusion.
Zoning Board member Ron Stewart wanted to know how willing the township is to fight this issue. Stewart said he knows how costly these matters can be and asked those in attendance, “how much is this township willing to spend?”
As the meeting continued on, progress seemed to stall. Stewart noted that the meeting had turned into a shouting match. “This isn’t a planning meeting,” he said.
It was decided that McGrath would talk to the citizens and report their feelings back to the planning board. “They suggest to you, you suggest to us,” was the consensus of the zoning board.
McGrath mentioned the National Heritage Inventory that the township had passed this month. According to McGrath the act “creates parameters that the solar companies can work within.”
The inventory includes rules that builders must stay back from water sources, endangered species building protections and more.
The citizens in attendance were worried about potential runoff from the panels and creating the creation of impervious and pervious surfaces. McGrath said the inventory will allow the township some control. While the inventory can place some restrictions on what the solar companies can do, it does not bar them from the township. Waugh told those in attendance that “you have to allow (the solar companies) in.”
However, he did have a plan on how Cherrytree could let them in, but only just a little. Waugh floated out the idea of creating a solar commercial zone, letting Cyprus Creek occupy the space with a solar farm, and then not expanding the zone any further. Waugh explained that it the township would, “let them in and shut them off.”
No matter the side of the argument they were on, all agreed that the issue needs to be dealt with promptly. Cherrytree Township’s next supervisor’s meeting is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, at the Cherrytree Volunteer Fire Department.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
