WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau will hold a Judicial Sale on Friday, May 29.
A Judicial Sale is a sale permitted under the provisions of
the Pennsylvania Real Estate Tax Sale Act, which provides for an auction of real property due to delinquent property taxes that were not sold at an earlier Upset Tax Sale.
The sale will be held in the Home Show Building at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, 1321 Dickson Road, Meadville. Those attending should enter through Gate 1 on Dickson Road. Bidders must arrive by 9 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no additional individuals will be admitted to the sale. It is open to bidders only. Masks are required to be worn for admittance.
The starting bid is $500. Bidders must pay $3,000 per parcel in certified funds at the time of the bid, with remaining balance due by 2:30 p.m. on the date of the sale.
A list of properties available can be viewed at the Tax Claim Office by appointment only or at crawfordcountypa.net/treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.