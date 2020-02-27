HARRISBURG –School safety grants totaling close to $2.6 million were awarded Wednesday to 24 school districts in Crawford, Mercer, Erie and Warren Counties, in addition to the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit, according to Sen. Michele Brooks.
According to a press release from Rep. Lee James, who represents Venango and Butler counties, the Titusville Area School District (TASD) received $35,000.
“The safety of our children, schools and overall communities is paramount,” said Sen. Brooks. “I would like to thank our schools for submitting such strong, solid applications for school safety grants.”
TASD was among 24 districts awarded grant funding. Other school districts in Crawford County that received grant funds include Conneaut Area, Crawford Central and PENNCREST.
Eligible uses for the grants include hiring school security officers, purchasing security-related technology, completing safety and security assessments, implementing violence prevention curricula, offering counseling services for students and creating other programs to protect students.
The grants were awarded by the School Safety and Security Committee within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) as part of the School Safety and Security Grant Program, which was created by lawmakers in 2018.
“Because there is still so much work to be done on school safety, it is disappointing that, in these times, the governor has proposed a $45 million cut from the program for the next fiscal year --a 75 percent reduction in this program — which I will work hard with my colleagues to restore,” Sen. Brooks said.
