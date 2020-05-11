WARREN — State Representative Kathy Rapp announced that her Warren and Titusville district offices will resume walk-in service to residents, effective today..
“My top priority as majority chair of the House Health Committee, and most importantly, your voice in Harrisburg, is to take whatever steps necessary to keep the people of the 65th District safe and informed during this rapidly changing crisis,” said Rapp. “My staff and I are grateful for the opportunity to serve you.”
As always, Rapp and her staff are available to assist residents with any state government-related matter over the telephone at (814) 723-5203 (Warren) or (814) 827-6054 (Titusville), by email at klrapp@pahousegop.com and online at RepRapp.com.
Regular office hours for the Warren district office (located at 404 Market Street) are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Titusville district office (located at 109 South Washington Street, Park Building) is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
