A group of trailblazers is currently working to expand and complete parts of the 17-mile East Branch Trail that runs from Erie County toward the Oil Region.
About 3.2 miles of the trail is already established in the Spartansburg area, but project leader Ronald Steffey said he hopes the work will one day help bridge a gap currently in the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail.
Steffey, owner of trail consulting firm Steffey Trail Connections, is spearheading the effort, which currently includes himself and eight other volunteers, planned over the next five years to expand the trail along an old railroad bed that runs toward Hydetown.
The crew made plenty of progress from Monday to Friday, Steffey said, since he and the volunteers spent about 60 hours’ worth of work clearing a mile of the trail from Rosenburg Road south.
The three main aspects to establishing the trail include digging proper storm drainage, clearing brush and invasive plants to widen the trail and later laying limestone chips on the clearance, Steffey said.
Steffey said volunteers are also working to clear invasive plants along the trail and preserve nearby beaver dams so the trail can cohabitate with the beavers and other local wildlife.
The trail is owned and maintained by the Clear Lake Authority based in Spartansburg, and Authority President Bill Hayes has contributed both volunteer time and one of his bulldozers toward the project.
Hayes said he believes the East Branch Trail is unique to the region and its expansion would be of benefit to the area around the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail.
“I think it will be a positive for all the economies that it touches,” Hayes said.
To help fund the project, Steffey said he received several grants from the Trail Volunteer Fund of the Pittsburgh Foundation, the Northwest Commission and the Oil Region Alliance.
Steffey held several workshops over the past week to help train volunteers on the clearing and maintenance of the trail, and he said he hoped the workshops would help get the word out about the trail and keep the momentum of volunteerism going on the project.
The ultimate goal Steffey said is to push the trail toward the Hydetown and Titusville area, which in turn will hopefully get more people involved and give the trail more exposure.
“I’ve looked at this whole week as a promotion to get people out and see what volunteers can do,” Steffey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.