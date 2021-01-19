The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Titusville and Meadville area effective until Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Lake effect snow will begin falling this evening across northeast Erie County. The lake effect snow will overspread northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania through the overnight hours tonight, mainly for the primary snowbelt. NWS predicts that 2 to 5 inches are expected in the advisory area with up to 9 inches in Erie County,mainly south of I-90.
Snowfall rates of up to an inch per hour and visibilities reduced to a quarter mile are possible in the heaviest snow showers.
The greatest snow accumulations are expected to occur across far northern Crawford County. The heaviest snow is
expected to be between midnight and 5 a.m. Snow showers will diminish during the day Wednesday.
