A Titusville woman who originally faced 12 charges in connection to the theft of nearly $118,000 from a local tool business pleaded guilty to three of those charges on Jan. 9 in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
Terri S. Baldwin, 54, of Titusville pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony count of theft by deception and two third-degree felony counts of forgery. The remaining 11 counts of forgery were dismissed.
Baldwin was accused in August of stealing $117,991.50 from Steadman Tool & Die, a business based in Steuben Township.
Baldwin was accused of writing 53 checks to herself and depositing them into her credit card account or funneling them through RTC Baldwin, a business owned by her husband, according to the affidavit filed with the charges. Police reported 51 of the checks were issued to Chase Card Services account in Baldwin’s name, while the remaining two were sent to her husband’s business.
The owner of the business, Ross Steadman, originally reported to Corry-based state police that he had been a victim of theft in February last year. Baldwin was employed as his secretary and was the only other person, except himself, with access to checks, banking information and the business checking account. Steadman denied issuing or signing any of the 53 checks, according to the affidavit.
