The United Way of Titusville issued a statement regarding the spread of coronavirus on Friday.
The statement reads: “The health and safety of our community is our priority. With this in mind and under the direction of UWW, our United Way will be operating under emergency procedures. We will be working via electronic means and eliminating all face-to-face client contact. We will continue to work in the office (with external doors locked) and will provide for all client needs via telephone, email, fax, etc.
All appointments are being rescheduled and alternative service delivery procedures are being implemented.”
Clients should contact 2-1-1 for human service needs or contact the United Way of the Titusville Region at (814) 827-1322 or info@titusvilleunitedway.com.
