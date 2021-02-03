Titusville City Council appointed business owner and local resident CJ Kirvan to the city council at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Kirvan was appointed to the position left open by the resignation of Jason Witosky. He was selected unanimously after going through the application process with three other individuals.
Kirvan wanted to thank the other applicants saying that “other applicants prove people care.”
Mayor Jon Crouch said that Kirvan will be “able to bring a unique perspective” to council. Kirvan joined the other members of city council at the head table for the rest of the meeting after being sworn in.
Kirvan was born and raised in Titusville, and is a 1994 graduate of Titusville High School.
He owns a handful of local businesses. Kirvan is the president/CEO of Oil Creek Plastics, founder/managing member of the Barking Lot and the founder/managing partner of Poppy’s Equipment and Storage, the former Harmon’s Rental, in Pleasantville. Kirvan is also the founder/CEO of QCI Labs LLC., a company based out of Denver, Colorado.
When asked why he chose to run for council, Kirvan replied “I didn’t.” He said that he had enough people around town recommend that he run that he felt applying for the position made sense.
While he doesn’t have a specific agenda he wanted to run on, Kirvan said that he wants to “push the administration of the City to be more transparent and open to the citizens.”
Kirvan believes that it is the council’s duty to provide assistance to individuals of the City. During the meeting, Kirvan said that he wants the people of Titusville to come to him and council when they want Titusville to be doing something different or going in a different direction. “All questions, comments and concerns are welcome,” he said.
Speaking to how Titusville can help its residents, Kirvan mentioned the need to “exploit” all that Northwestern Pennsylvania has to offer. He mentioned Oil Creek State Park and the abundance of outdoor activities that can be done in the surrounding area. He believes that the natural amenities and resources can allow for more people to come into the City of Titusville. To put it simply, Kirvan said, “You have to take advantage of living in the woods.”
In other business, Mayor Jon Crouch appointed the first member to the City’s Ethics Board. Crouch appointed Pastor Phil Taylor, saying that during interviews he conducted he had heard that Taylor was “very fair.”
Taylor will have a two- year term and will sit along a member chosen by council and a third member to be chosen by Taylor and council’s selection.
Titusville has not had an Ethics Board for years. The ethics board will receive complaints about city officials and employees, conduct investigations and recommend an action for council to vote on.
The board will hold those accountable to a code of ethics that will be called “The Code.” Crouch said that this board will “enhance public trust” and increase “confidence in officials.”
Taylor was in attendance and spoke to the public about his nomination. Taylor said he was happy to be selected and is “excited to serve the community in this way.”
Council also heard from Titusville Chief of Police Dustin LeGoullon. He told council that he had received a complaint about the signage at two of the City’s intersections.
The intersections in question were South Street and South Perry Street and Breed Street and Jones Street.
When investigated, it came to his attention that there were no signs at these intersections. While the lack of signage has not produced an abundance of issues or problems, LeGoullon said that drivers could find the lack of signage “unusual and awkward.”
LeGoullon also added an intersection of interest to the police department where Brown Street and Spruce Street intersect. He said the intersection in question has been the site of multiple accidents and that it is considered “a poor intersection.”
On the topic of poor or dangerous intersections, Crouch added the intersection of Brown Street and Spruce Street to the attention of the chief. LeGoullon said that for any sign changes to be made, PENNDOT must complete a traffic study.
The studies aren’t free and LeGoullon said he will come back to council when he has an estimate on the cost of studying the four intersections.
Meeting notes
— Jerry Kerr asked for permission for his church, First Presbyterian, to use the City’s parking lot to host a drive-thru Ash Wednesday experience. The event, which will take place on Feb. 17, from 5 to 6 p.m. It was approved unanimously.
