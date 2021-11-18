The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a winter weather advisory for southern Erie and Crawford counties from 7 p.m. this evening to noon on Friday.
Lake effect snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of three to five inches is predicted. Locally higher amounts to six inches are possible in southeastern Erie County, south of Interstates 90 and 86 and east of Interstate 79.
Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Snowfall rates of one inch per hour are possible overnight, which could allow for snowfall to accumulate on area roadways.
Motorists should slow down and use caution while traveling.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways.
Visit 511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions.
