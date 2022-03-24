MEADVILLE — On March 22, at 9:05 a.m., Meadville-based Pennsylvania State Police responded to the East Mead Township building, State Route 27, East Mead Township, Crawford County for the report of a theft from a motor vehicle.
Upon reviewing surveillance video, it was determined that nothing was taken. A white male with a height between 5’5” and 5’9,” average build, wearing a woodland camo style jacket, pants, muck boots, gloves and a face covering entered the area from the west at 6:14 a.m. on a green Honda Rancher four-wheeler, according to the video surveillance.
The ATV had two chainsaws, one on the front and one on the back. After entering the vehicle, the suspect immediately exited and fled the scene on the four-wheeler, heading east on State Route 27.
While at the scene, another call was received by troopers for the report of a burglary and theft of a green Honda Rancher, west of the township building. Members responded to that location and determined the two incidents to be related.
The suspect entered an unlocked barn between 5:45-6:10 a.m. and after going through several tools, he took the green Honda Rancher with two Husqvarna Chainsaws and then fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Trooper Adam Gadsby is investigating. Anyone with information should call the Meadville barracks at (814) 332-6911.
