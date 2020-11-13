By Sydney Herdle
MEADVILLE — The Crawford County Commissioners asked residents to continue to take extra precautions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as the case count in the county and across the state continues to rise during their meeting on Thursday.
Commissioner Eric Henry acknowledged the spike in the number of cases in the county over the course of this week – some of which have been record-setting.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard, Crawford County has reported 664 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 150 cases have been reported this week. The county set a new one-day record on Wednesday with 66 cases.
“No matter what you feel about COVID-19, when our healthcare facilities are asking for help, it’s time to pay attention,” Henry said.
Henry said healthcare workers including his daughter, who is an emergency room nurse, are “tired” and need help from residents to help mitigate the spread of the disease.
In other business of the commissioners Thursday, Commissioner Christopher Soff said the county election officials are continuing to work through the remaining ballots that need to be processed from last week’s election.
The officials still have about 100 challenged provisional ballots that need to be accepted or rejected, as well as about 560 military and overseas ballots that need to be processed, Soff said.
The Crawford County commissioners will meet next at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 at the county courthouse in Meadville.
