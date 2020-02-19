The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is a penny higher this week at $2.724 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This is the first increase in the region in six weeks.
There was volatility at the pump in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states this week, with gas price increases in many states and decreases or stability in the others.
The five most expensive state averages in the region are Pennsylvania ($2.64), New York ($2.61), Vermont ($2.58) Washington, D.C. ($2.58) and Connecticut ($2.54).
According to Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) data, gasoline stocks in the region have increased by about 400,000 barrels. That built total stock levels to above 67 million barrels. At 65.8%, regional refinery utilization is the lowest of any region in the country. However, imports are helping to keep gasoline stocks at healthy levels and gas prices cheaper for some motorists in the region.
This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania average price - $2.724.
Average price during the week of Feb. 10, - $2.719.
Average price during the week of Feb. 19, - $2.595.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$2.838 Erie
$2.792 Meadville
$2.849 Warren
Local prices
$2.83 GetGo
$2.83 Kwik Fill
$2.83 Sheetz
On the national front
State gas price averages are fluctuating across the country, causing the national gas price average to increase by 2 cents on the week to $2.44. Since last week, most states saw gas price increases or decreases by as much as 3 cents, and eight states saw prices increase by a nickel or more.
This fluctuation could be attributed in part to domestic wholesale gasoline and global crude oil prices increasing last week. Pump prices in the week ahead could see further volatility depending on movement of the oil market as well as U.S. gasoline demand and stock levels numbers.
Today’s national average is 11 cents cheaper than last month, but 13 cents more expensive than last year.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate increased by $1.73 to settle at $52.05.
