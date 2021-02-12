By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
PLEASANTVILLE — The Pleasantville Borough Council appointed Howie Crawford to the position left vacant by the resignation of Mark Durstine. Crawford was sworn in by Mayor Martha Long at the beginning of Tuesday’s Borough Council meeting so he could join his fellow council members.
Crawford, who has lived in Pleasantville “all his life,” will be the council’s representative for the recreation board.
Crawford is currently a State Officer for the Bureau of Motor Vehicle Inspection Division. He is also the Western Regional Manager for his division, which has allowed him to be familiar with almost all of Northwestern Pennsylvania.
When asked about why he chose to be considered to be a councilman, Crawford said that it was “something I’d always thought about.” He said these days he always hears general complaints about how this country has a lack of good leadership.
More than ever, Crawford believes that “good people need to take responsibility,” and thought this was one way he could step up himself.
While there are no specific items on his agenda while serving the borough, Crawford said that it is important that the borough stays “financially solvent.” As a self-proclaimed man of the people, Crawford plans to make decisions that are best for the community, and not take into account individual interests.
Mayor Long was pleased with the appointment and said she is “very happy that (Crawford) will be a member of our council.”
Long was happy that Crawford brings a lot of familiarity with the community with him and that he is a respected resident of Pleasantville. Long said that his insight into the community will allow him “to have good input.”
The next Pleasantville Borough council meeting is scheduled to take place on Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Pleasantville Borough Council meetings are held at the borough office on West State Street.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
