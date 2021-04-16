FRANKLIN, Venango County — The Venango County Commissioners took action on several matters during their monthly meeting Tuesday at the Courthouse Annex.
The commissioners approved a number of contracts and ratifications that relate to two new county buildings, the multimodal transportation hub and recycling center, before approving a new tool for the county prison.
The commissioners also approved an updated policy that should help local contractors and companies compete for county contracts.
The commissioners were excited to share the progress that has been made at two new county facilities.
In attendance at the meeting was Tim Geibel, general manager for the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA). During the meeting, the commissioners ratified a lease that would allow CATA to move into the new multimodal transportation hub once the facility has been completed. Geibel said the facility was “98% completed.”
The new facility, which was paid for with the help of state and federal funding, will allow the company to “transform their operations,” according to Geibel.
At the new facility, CATA will now be able to store, maintain and wash CATA vehicles properly while also giving drivers a place to rest. “We are anxious to get into the building,” Geibel said.
Commissioner Albert “Chip” Abramovic said that the new building is “an impressive facility.” Commissioner Mike Dulaney thanked the state for “investing in Venango County.”
During the Planning Commission portion of the agenda, Executive Director of the Planning Commission Jason Ruggiero presented a couple of contracts to be approved. The commissioners ultimately approved both contracts, one for a new industrial paper shredder and another for electric work at the recycling center.
The commissioners approved a contract for $34,085 to purchase the industrial paper shredder. The shredder will be located at the new recycling center and will allow the county to ultimately replace its current paper shredding contracts. The commissioners believe that the shredder, which can shred a trash can worth of paper at a time, will allow the county to eventually save money.
The commissioners also approved a contract for $24,670 with Snyder Electric. The company did work on the site to allow for larger pieces of equipment, like the facility’s bailer to work properly and have a shut-off in case of emergency.
Snyder Electric also installed wiring and an infrastructure around the outside of the facility to facilitate the security cameras.
Improvements were not just limited to new facilities, as the Venango County Prison will also receive an upgrade as a result of the commissioners meeting.
The commissioners approved the Central Booking Project — User Agency Agreement for the prison. The agreement is for a new fingerprinting machine that cost around $35,000.
The machine will be purchased with funds via the offender ID Fund. This fund is currently in surplus. When an inmate at the prison needs their fingerprints taken, they have to be transported to either the Oil City or Franklin Police Department.
Mark Bishop, the new warden for the facility, said that allowing prints to be taken in-house will limit costs and dangers associated with transporting inmates. When an inmate has to be transferred, two employees have to transport them. During that time, two additional staff are required at the prison to maintain adequate staff numbers.
The commissioners approved the Procurement Policy as updated, which they say will help keep money in the county. The updated policy changed insurance requirements for certain projects.
Before this update, anyone doing work for Venango County needed liability insurance of $1 million to $3 million. This policy benefited larger firms that have the means to acquire large policies.
The new policy sets two categories by updating the insurance ranges. Now, contractors who do smaller jobs will have their own insurance ranges of $0 to $21,000.
Commissioner Sam Breene said that this update should allow for local contractors to get county contracts. “It will be easier to keep our money local,” said Breene.
The next Venango County Commissioners meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m., May 11, 2021. Venango commissioners meetings are held in Room 100 of the Courthouse Annex.
