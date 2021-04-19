By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Writer
This is a story of how over-spending during the revolutionary war lead to the creation of Titusville.
Many people know that Titusville is named after John Titus. Lesser known information is why Titus chose the Oil Valley as the location for his settlement.
During the Revolutionary War, the colonists were spending more money on the war effort than they actually had. Instead of surrendering to the British, the revolutionaries sought help from foreign nations to foot the bill.
Among those who answered the calls were the French and the Dutch. Dutch merchants and bankers loaned Americans the money they sought, knowing that once the war was over the Americans would still have to rebuild a new nation before being able to pay back the large sums of money owed to them.
According to “Titusville, An Illustrated History,” the Dutch made a risky move to enrich themselves. “The Dutch being wise and thrifty, decided they would invest more money in America. They organized the Holland Land Company.”
The Holland Land Company had one purpose — to buy as much land in New York and Pennsylvania as possible. In 1796, the Holland Land Company sent out two experienced surveyors, Jonathon Titus and his uncle, Samuel Kerr, to scout land near Fort Franklin.
According to Titus, the land was perfect for settlement. There was ample fish and game, abundant natural springs for collecting water and plenty of lumber to use for their cabins. Titus built his homestead just south of what is now the Drake Mall. Kerr built his home just south of what is today Central Avenue. The dividing line between the Kerr and Titus’ properties is now Drake Street.
Titus was described by Mabell Clark as someone with “a strong personality, a natural leader.” Those in town had a nickname for Titus — “Old Roman.” He was apparently given this name early in life because of his fearless nature.
Titus, being a humble man, didn’t choose Titusville originally for the name of his town. Titus wanted to name the town after the place his wife’s mother was born, Edinburgh. As Titus himself was of Dutch heritage, he wanted his wife to feel comfortable in the area of her new home.
His wife, Mary, was from eastern Pennsylvania. Titus traveled east in 1804 to find himself a suitable bride.
Prior to 1804, Titus’ sister, Fanny, took care of his house.
The name Edinburgh just didn’t catch on, and in 1847 the new borough in Northwest Pennsylvania was officially named Titusville, after their famous founder “Old Roman.”
Editor’s note
A while back, The Herald newsroom decided to embark on a series of articles called “Name that Town.” The articles will focus on towns, villages, townships and municipalities throughout the area. Each article will tell the story of how that location got its name.
If you’ve ever driven past a sign and wondered where the name of that place came from, we hope to answer that question.
We also welcome your input as we delve into this series of stories. Contact the newsroom to share your knowledge or ideas.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.