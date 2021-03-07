To all,
Roan Hunter has announced his candidacy for the office of Crawford County Clerk of Courts and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court. He will seek the nomination of the Republican Party in the primary election on May 18, 2021.
In announcing his candidacy, Hunter stated that he decided to run because his fresh eyes can open up more efficient ways to conduct office proceedings. He also wanted to involve himself with the county before using that as a stepping stone into higher government, and to further establish his career in politics. After looking over the budget, Hunter came across several consolidations that could save taxpayer money. That thought persuaded him to continue to look for ways that funds could be redirected or saved.
His main priority will be to “streamline processes and maximize efficiency, ensuring county taxpayers’ money is used in the most cost-effective way; paying for honest day’s work for an honest day’s wage.” Hunter will use his extensive experience with technology to create a more transparent, user-friendly way for citizens to find information about the proceedings of the office in accordance with local, state and federal laws. He plans to organize public meetings that would allow taxpayers to see where their money is going.
The 18-year-old MASH senior and restaurant manager has spent the past three years in the workforce, developing the skills and discipline necessary to implement his plans. Hunter’s record of running accurate, efficient numbers and service times are proof of that. His experience with management and bookkeeping have prepared him to perform all secretarial duties of the position, including maintenance and organization of court records, distributing orders of the court, preparing thorough meeting agendas, collecting and distributing all courts costs, fees, and fines, and performing accounting and bookkeeping duties.
When asked how he would deal with possible wasted labor, Hunter responded that he “will make sure the office is used only for its intended purpose, and will maintain a strict rule of zero politics in the office.”
“I encourage anyone to come support me if you are in favor of a forward-moving community with more transparency and efficiency brought to typical courthouse visits,” stated Hunter. He hopes the residents of Crawford County will take notice of his ambitions to work hard, run an extremely efficient Clerk of Courts office, and serve the people of this county to the best of his ability.
Roan Hunter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.