As germ-fighting items dwindle or disappear from store shelves and confirmed cases of coronavirus increase daily, local school districts are watching closely and taking measures to prepare and inform.
Multiple retail stores in and around Titusville reported that items such as hand sanitizer and spray disinfectant were either out of stock or on back order. Items such as bleach and disinfectant wipes were in short supply also.
Rick Bieno, pharmacy technician at The Medicine Shoppe in Titusville said numerous customers came to the store looking for cleaning supplies and spray disinfectant. He recommended using the spray on surfaces. “It will kill everything in about 10 minutes,” he said. Like other locations, many items were running low or out of stock. Masks and hand sanitizer were on back order.
While no confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Crawford County, and school absenteeism in the Titusville Area School District is reported to be at similar levels as compared to previous years during flu and cold season, school leaders issued a statement Wednesday in response to the spread of the virus.
The statement was issued jointly by superintendents and directors from Titusville Area, Crawford Central, Conneaut Area, Jamestown Area and PENNCREST school districts, as well as Crawford County Career and Technical Center.
“The health, safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities. With the recently-elevated discussion regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the news, we would like to reinforce preventive safety measures we can all take to minimize the spread of illness.
We encourage our students, staff and families to be mindful of key preventive measures. The CDC offers some tips on its website that can be useful in avoiding the spread of COVID-19 and other types of illnesses. We will monitor and continue to follow the guidance of the local, state and federal health agencies.
In addition, please remember if children are sick, they should not be at school. Students need to be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to class after any illness. Keeping children home when they are sick is critical to prevention.
Finally, we know now is a time of the year when there are a large number of optional school trips happening for our students. While we have not made any decisions to cancel any of these trips, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and local emergency management officials. If new recommendations are provided, we will immediately notify our districts’ students, staff and families.”
The Titusville Area School District also sent a message this week announcing two days of extra cleaning throughout the district while students are not in school. On March 19 and 20, the custodial staff will be doing extra cleaning of surfaces and touch points in all classrooms of the district.
The district also listed recommendations to reduce the likelihood of the spread of any illness. People should cover any coughs or sneezes with their elbow or use a tissue. Throw the tissue away immediately. Do not use your hands to cover a cough or sneeze. Clean surfaces frequently, such as countertops, light switches, cell phones and other frequently-touched areas. Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
