By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
For those who enjoy piling the family in the car, truck or sleigh and heading out to experience some Christmas spirit, the Take Pride in Titusville Committee (TPITC) has you covered.
While this year’s “Light Up Burgess” event will still feature the famous 14- foot waving snowman and many other illuminated favorites, the smiles and candy canes received at the end of the drive-thru display will have to wait for next year.
For the past two months, Joe Carter and countless volunteers have been working tirelessly to light up Titusville’s Burgess Park for Christmas.
Carter is a spokesperson for TPITC. The committee is a collection of over 30 groups and organizations that have helped illuminate Burgess Park since the event started 18 years ago.
The committee started when members of the Titusville Rotary wanted other groups to help them with a special Christmas event. After the local Lions and Kiwanis clubs joined in, the Take Pride in Titusville Committee was born.
The committee handles both the Burgess Park lights and the downtown pole lights for free, with no cost to the taxpayers. While some of the lights seen are bought, a lot of them are custom-made.
This year will feature a 3D igloo that was custom- welded in Erie. Some other custom-made light fixtures include the Drake Well, which uses the same dimensions as the real one, as well as the crashing skier and others.
Carter and the group usually see 3,000 cars drive through Burgess Park every year. While a lot of them are familiar faces, Carter said there are a lot of visitors from out of town. “The lights draw people from out of town, and lets them learn more about Titusville,” he said.
Due to restrictions created by the coronavirus pandemic, some of the activities associated with the light displaywere postponed for next year’s event. While the lights will be available for people to drive by and see every night from 6 to 9 p.m., as Carter put it, “Santa has to stay home at the North Pole this year for safety.”
During a normal year, Santa will usually make an appearance in the pavilion, local reindeer are brought in, an ice carver makes a frosty creation and a sled dog team is mushed into the park for the enjoyment of the community.
This year, there won’t be any special guests, just lights. Carter wants to assure the community that Santa and his reindeer will be back next year, along will all the guests that residents usually see.
Another popular stop during the Burgess Park event is the candy cane giveaway.
Every night until Jan. 1, a different club that is part of the TPITC has volunteers out to collect donations and give away candy canes. According to Carter, the groups really looked forward to helping out and seeing all the smiling faces.
Carter said that this year he can’t sanitize the volunteer booth every night and can’t promise that the volunteers can be socially distanced. So this year, the TPITC asks that those who drive through and enjoy the lights leave a donation in their drop box. The drop box is located on the candy cane-colored building that usually houses the volunteers.
Donations can also be dropped off or mailed to the Titusville Chamber of Commerce located at 202 W. Central Ave., Titusville.
