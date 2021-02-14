The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a winter storm warning for Crawford and Erie counties from Monday at 7 a.m. to Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commutes on Monday and Tuesday and potentially the evening commute on Monday.
Two rounds of snow are expected across the area, with one on Monday morning/early afternoon and a second round from Monday night into Tuesday morning.
The first round of snow on Monday will bring 2 to 4 inches of snow. The second round of snow on Monday night will be heavier with 4 to 8 inches of snow.
Total snowfall by Tuesday afternoon will be in excess of 8
inches within the warning areas. Cold temperatures with highs in the teens to lower 20s and lows in the teens, along with northerly winds to 10 mph may allow for wind chills to drop to the single digits across the region.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit 511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic
conditions.
