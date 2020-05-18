HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) received notice that the number “582” will be the new overlay area code for the current 814 area code, which covers all or parts of 27 counties across Central and Northwestern Pennsylvania.
The 582 area code number will be assigned to new telephone numbers once the available supply of numbers in the current 814 area code is exhausted.
The use of an overlay area code preserves existing phone numbers for residents and businesses in the region, while also ensuring that a supply of new numbers will be available for decades to come.
The PUC notes that the biggest adjustment for residents and businesses across the 814 area code will be the eventual switch to “10-digit dialing,” where callers will be required to dial the area code plus the seven-digit telephone number for all calls.
To help consumers and businesses in the region adjust to the upcoming change, the PUC approved a timetable to implement the new overlay.
Residents and businesses are should voluntarily start 10-digit dialing for calls in the 814 area code on Oct. 3, 2020. 10-digit dialing will be required by April 3.
The new overlay area code will be placed into service on May 1, 2021.
The 814 area code was established in 1947 and is one of Pennsylvania’s four original area codes. It covers all or parts of 27 counties. It is the largest area code in the state and the last to undergo changes because existing phone numbers have been exhausted.
