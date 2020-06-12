VENANGO COUNTY — Plans are beginning to come together for this year’s Venango County Fair, which has seen a shake-up in its schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Venango County fair board announced in late May that the 2020 Venango County Fair will be divided into two parts over two different sets of dates in August, so the fair can go on while maintaining social distancing regulations set by the state.
The first part, called the “Venango County Livestock Round-Up,” will occur from Aug. 2 to 8 and include all of the 4-H and Open Class shows and the livestock auction. Although there will be no entertainment those days, there will be youth activities, food vendors and commercial exhibitors present, according to Fair Office Secretary Penny Buckholtz.
Fair Board President Brad Deeter said Thursday that the fair board has an “incident action plan” in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, adding that the fair board’s first concern is helping the youth involved in the fair present their projects in a safe manner.
Buckholtz said that the fair board is also looking at ways to spread different groups of shows over different days throughout that week to better adhere to social distancing regulations.
The second part, called the “Venango County Motorsports Weekend,” is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 28 to 30 and will consist of other fair entertainment events, such as the demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, Mud Trucks, Mega Trucks and the fireworks display. Food vendors and commercial exhibits will also be present during the second part of the fair, according to Buckholtz.
Deeter said the fair board is taking more time to make decisions on the second part of the fair because they are not sure how social distancing regulations are going to change. He added the fair board is looking at how other local venues, such as Tri-City Raceway Park, are handling their re-opening process and using those observations to help prepare and plan for the fair.
“We’ll see how things progress in the next month,” Deeter said.
The fair board also announced earlier this week that the theme for this year’s fair is “You Can Do Plenty in 2020.” Deeter said the fair board is hoping to have the fair guide containing the schedule and details of the “Livestock Round-Up” week published by the end of the month, and the fair board will advertise the plans and pricing for the “Motorsports Weekend” after they make further decisions about it during their next meeting on July 1.
