ERIE COUNTY — Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced a third person tested positive late Saturday for COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Dahlkemper made the announcement at a press conference televised on WQLN Sunday afternoon. The person is in their early 20’s. Few other details were available about the person due to an ongoing investigation to determine how the virus may have been contracted and who the person came in contact with, according to Dahlkemper.
Dahlkemper reported the new case brought the statewide total to 480 cases, up by 100 since Saturday. She had announced the second case in a press release on Saturday.
That individual is in their early 30s and likely contracted the virus outside of Erie County. The individual traveled by cruise ship, according to the press release.
“Even though this is our third positive case in Erie County, the numbers are still low,” Dahlkemper said. “The only way to keep the numbers from growing exponentially is for everyone to follow the recommendations to social distance themselves and practice personal hygiene. Again, please stay home, please stay safe, and please stay calm.”
According to a county map provided online by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Mercer County has one reported case of the virus.
Crawford County had not listed any confirmed cases as of Sunday.
